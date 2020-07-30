Voters' guide: Top races to watch in Washington’s August primary election

Here are the top races to follow in the Washington state primary election on Aug. 4, including governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

Primary Election Day is right around the corner in Washington state.

Several top-ticket races are on the Aug. 4 ballot, including governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general. All Congressional seats are up for re-election, and District 10 is an open field after U.S. Rep. Denny Heck announced his retirement.

A number of local levies and bonds are also on the ballot.

Track election results and get political analysis during a live show on king5.com, the KING 5 mobile app and the KING 5 YouTube channel at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Governor

A total of 36 gubernatorial candidates appeared on the ballot.

Of those, incumbent Jay Inslee is running for his third term as Washington state's governor.

While I-976 sponsor and political provocateur Tim Eyman has garnered attention, former Bothell Mayor Joshua Freed has raised the most money of any challenger. Republic Police Chief Loren Culp and State Senator Phil Fortunato have also registered support. Yakima Doctor Raul Garcia, who filed very late in the process, has garnered multiple endorsements from moderate, old school Republicans.

Lieutenant governor

Nearly a dozen candidates lined up to take Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib's seat, after the Democrat announced earlier this year that he would vacate it to join the clergy.

The higher profile candidates include former U.S. Rep. Denny Heck and State Senate Floor Majority Leader Marko Liias, both Democrats, and Attorney Ann Davison Sattler, former state legislator Dick Muri and former Pierce County Republican Party chair Marty McClendon, all Republicans.

Attorney general

Incumbent Bob Ferguson drew three Republican challengers: Attorneys Matt Larkin, Mike Vaska and Brett Rogers.

Ferguson has been attorney general for eight years.

Secretary of state

Four candidates are vying for the job of secretary of state in Washington during the August primary. Incumbent Kim Wyman, a Republican, faces Ed Minger, Gentry Lange, and Gael Tarleton.

Wyman, a former Thurston County auditor, has served as secretary of state since 2013. Of all her challengers, Tarleton, a Democrat, appears to have the most political experience, serving as a state representative and Seattle Port commissioner.

8th Congressional District

Republicans hope to win back the 8th congressional seat after losing it to Democrat Kim Schrier in 2018.

Schrier drew seven challengers: James Mitchell, Corey Bailey, Jesse Jensen, Ryan Dean Burkett, Dave Saulibio, Keith Arnold and Keith R. Swank.

An expansive and diverse district, District 8 covers parts of King, Pierce Chelan and Kittitas counties.

10th Congressional District

Nineteen candidates are eyeing the position of U.S. representative of District 10 being left vacant by Congressman Denny Heck.

Included in the list of candidates is former mayor of Tacoma Marilyn Strickland, who served between 2010-17.

Whomever is elected to District 10 will represent parts of Pierce, Thurston, and Mason counties.

Pierce County sheriff

Four people are vying to replace Piece County Sheriff Paul Pastor, who retires this year after 19 years in the role.