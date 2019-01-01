DELAYS/CLOSINGS

ABERDEEN 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

ADNA 2 Hours Late

ANACORTES 1 Hour Late.

ARLINGTON Limited AM/PM transportation for Routes 4 and 19, and no service to Tveit Loop Road. Limited Transportation for Route 16 added (8:20am) due to tractor-trailer blocking roadway on Larson Rd.

Assumption Catholic 2 Hours Late. No morning or afternoon bus routes.

BELLINGHAM AM/PM Buses on snow routes. Transportation to the skills center at Meridian and to Northwest Career and Technical Academy, but no other out-of-district transportation will be provided.

BLAINE 2 Hours Late. No early release. School will be dismissed at 2:50

BOISTFORT 1 Hour Late. Buses on snow routes. Noon release as scheduled. We will have preschool and breakfast will be served

BREMERTON 2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation. No AM or PM preschool or Head Start/ECEAP. No breakfast.

BRINNON 2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation

Bellevue Children's Academy 10:00 am Start. No Before School Care. No Bus Service. No Morning Activities.

Bertschi School Weather Update: School will start at regular time. Please use caution navigating the roads.

CASTLE ROCK 2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes. No AM EK

CENTRAL KITSAP Closed. K-8 school activities will be canceled. High School activities will be determined.

CENTRALIA 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes

CHEHALIS 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes. Dismissing at regular time today

CONCRETE 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

COSMOPOLIS 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

Cascade Vista Baptist 2 Hours Late.

Centralia Christian 2 Hours Late.

EATONVILLE 2 Hours Late, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation

ELMA 3 Hours Late, No AM preschool

EVALINE 2 Hours Late, PM buses on snow routes

Eastside Catholic School 1 Hour Late. 10 AM start; Buses delayed one hour.

Emerald Heights Academy 2 Hours Late

FERNDALE 2 Hours Late. No AM/PM Preschool. 2-hour delay for Jump Start Kindergarten.

Forest Ridge Closed

GRAPEVIEW Closed, No preschool

Gateway Christian Schools Crosspoint campus 1 hour late. Eagles campus 1 hour late. NKPS on time. Learning Center on time.

Grays Harbor College 2 Hours Late

HOOD CANAL Closed

HOQUIAM 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Bus 412 on snow route. Bus leaves Prairie Mart at 9:20.

Harbor Montessori School will open at 9:00. No Before School Care.

Highline College Late Start. Will re-open at 9:30am. Classes prior to 10am are canceled.

LAKE QUINAULT 2 Hours Late. No morning preschool transportation.

LAKE WASHINGTON Schools are on-time. Elementary buses will be on Snow Routes.

Lewis County Adventist 2 Hours Late.

MARY M. KNIGHT Closed

MERIDIAN 2 Hours Late, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation. Buses on regular routes.

MONROE AM buses on snow routes