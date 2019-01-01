ABERDEEN
2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
ADNA
2 Hours Late
ANACORTES
1 Hour Late.
ARLINGTON
Limited AM/PM transportation for Routes 4 and 19, and no service to Tveit Loop Road. Limited Transportation for Route 16 added (8:20am) due to tractor-trailer blocking roadway on Larson Rd.
Assumption Catholic
2 Hours Late. No morning or afternoon bus routes.
BELLINGHAM
AM/PM Buses on snow routes. Transportation to the skills center at Meridian and to Northwest Career and Technical Academy, but no other out-of-district transportation will be provided.
BLAINE
2 Hours Late. No early release. School will be dismissed at 2:50
BOISTFORT
1 Hour Late. Buses on snow routes. Noon release as scheduled. We will have preschool and breakfast will be served
BREMERTON
2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation. No AM or PM preschool or Head Start/ECEAP. No breakfast.
BRINNON
2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation
Bellevue Children's Academy
10:00 am Start. No Before School Care. No Bus Service. No Morning Activities.
Bertschi School
Weather Update: School will start at regular time. Please use caution navigating the roads.
CASTLE ROCK
2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes. No AM EK
CENTRAL KITSAP
Closed. K-8 school activities will be canceled. High School activities will be determined.
CENTRALIA
2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes
CHEHALIS
2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes. Dismissing at regular time today
CONCRETE
2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
COSMOPOLIS
2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
Cascade Vista Baptist
2 Hours Late.
Centralia Christian
2 Hours Late.
EATONVILLE
2 Hours Late, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation
ELMA
3 Hours Late, No AM preschool
EVALINE
2 Hours Late, PM buses on snow routes
Eastside Catholic School
1 Hour Late. 10 AM start; Buses delayed one hour.
Emerald Heights Academy
2 Hours Late
FERNDALE
2 Hours Late. No AM/PM Preschool. 2-hour delay for Jump Start Kindergarten.
Forest Ridge
Closed
GRAPEVIEW
Closed, No preschool
Gateway Christian Schools
Crosspoint campus 1 hour late. Eagles campus 1 hour late. NKPS on time. Learning Center on time.
Grays Harbor College
2 Hours Late
HOOD CANAL
Closed
HOQUIAM
2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Bus 412 on snow route. Bus leaves Prairie Mart at 9:20.
Harbor Montessori
School will open at 9:00. No Before School Care.
Highline College
Late Start. Will re-open at 9:30am. Classes prior to 10am are canceled.
LAKE QUINAULT
2 Hours Late. No morning preschool transportation.
LAKE WASHINGTON
Schools are on-time. Elementary buses will be on Snow Routes.
Lewis County Adventist
2 Hours Late.
MARY M. KNIGHT
Closed
MERIDIAN
2 Hours Late, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation. Buses on regular routes.
MONROE
AM buses on snow routes
MONTESANO
3 Hours Late, No preschool. School will start at 11:20
MORTON
2 Hours Late. AM/PM Buses on snow routes
MOSSYROCK
2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
MOUNT BAKER
Bus Changes Only all buses on snow routes.
McCLEARY
2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
NAPAVINE
2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes
NORTH KITSAP
2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Buses on normal routes, no zero period, no breakfast, no out of district transportation.
NORTH MASON
2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM Buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation
ONALASKA
2 Hours Late. Buses on snow routes.
Olympic College
OC Bremerton, Poulsbo, and Shelton on late start. Campuses open at 10am. All classes and events before 10am are canceled.
Open Window School
Closed
Our Lady Star of the Sea
2 Hours Late.
PE ELL
3 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes
PENINSULA
2 Hours Late. No ECEAP and No Preschool. Buses on regular routes.
PIONEER
Closed, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation
QUILCENE
2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes. No West Sound Tech Transportation
RIVERVIEW
All Tolt Middle School, CHOICE, and elementary students will be on Limited Transportation (Snow Routes) for AM transportation only.
Rainier Christian SD
MVPC and MVE Tentatively opening on time.
SATSOP
3 Hours Late
SHELTON
Closed, No out-of-district transportation. no zero period buses
SHORELINE
Bus Changes Only Elementary and Middle schools on bus changes
SNOQUALMIE VALLEY
Bus Changes Only Schools on time with Limited Transportation to all areas.
SOUTH KITSAP
2 Hours Late. No out-of-district transportation; no AM preschool, no Head Start; no breakfast program, no elementary band, no mid-day transportation. After school activities will be determined by noon. Check the district website for start times. Offices will open at normal times.
SOUTHSIDE
Closed
SULTAN
AM snow routes for Sultan Elementary School only. School starts on time.
Seattle Country Day
2 Hours Late. No morning bus service, campus opens to students at 10:00 am.
Silverwood School
2 Hours Late. No Before Child Care.
St. Mary School
2 Hours Late. No PreK, no Morning ESS. Doors open at 9:45am.
St. Paul School
10:00 am Start.
St. Pius X
1 Hour Late. 9:45 AM START TIME - NO MORNING ESS
TAHOLAH
2 Hours Late
TOLEDO
2 Hours Late, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation
TUKWILA
2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM buses on snow routes. NO ECSE/ECEAP/Headstart,No PSSC, No Out of District, No Taxi Service. Special needs will have bus service.
The Bush School
School will start at the regular time.
University Child Development
2 Hours Late. No Quiet Start. Studio also on 2 hour delay.
WINLOCK
2 Hours Late, No preschool. No Raubuck or Deerhaven meet at Conrad and Pleasant Valley
WISHKAH VALLEY
Closed
West Sound Academy
2 Hours Late. 10 am start for WSA
Willows Preparatory School
10:00 am Start. No Bus Service. No Before School Care. No Morning Activities.
Yellow Wood Academy
Open Normal Hours