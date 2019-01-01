LIVE
40
Seattle, WA

Seattle Weather Summary: 40 degrees
  • ABERDEEN

    2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

  • ADNA

    2 Hours Late

  • ANACORTES

    1 Hour Late.

  • ARLINGTON

    Limited AM/PM transportation for Routes 4 and 19, and no service to Tveit Loop Road. Limited Transportation for Route 16 added (8:20am) due to tractor-trailer blocking roadway on Larson Rd.

  • Assumption Catholic

    2 Hours Late. No morning or afternoon bus routes.

  • BELLINGHAM

    AM/PM Buses on snow routes. Transportation to the skills center at Meridian and to Northwest Career and Technical Academy, but no other out-of-district transportation will be provided.

  • BLAINE

    2 Hours Late. No early release. School will be dismissed at 2:50

  • BOISTFORT

    1 Hour Late. Buses on snow routes. Noon release as scheduled. We will have preschool and breakfast will be served

  • BREMERTON

    2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation. No AM or PM preschool or Head Start/ECEAP. No breakfast.

  • BRINNON

    2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation

  • Bellevue Children's Academy

    10:00 am Start. No Before School Care. No Bus Service. No Morning Activities.

  • Bertschi School

    Weather Update: School will start at regular time. Please use caution navigating the roads.

  • CASTLE ROCK

    2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes. No AM EK

  • CENTRAL KITSAP

    Closed. K-8 school activities will be canceled. High School activities will be determined.

  • CENTRALIA

    2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes

  • CHEHALIS

    2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes. Dismissing at regular time today

  • CONCRETE

    2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

  • COSMOPOLIS

    2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

  • Cascade Vista Baptist

    2 Hours Late.

  • Centralia Christian

    2 Hours Late.

  • EATONVILLE

    2 Hours Late, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation

  • ELMA

    3 Hours Late, No AM preschool

  • EVALINE

    2 Hours Late, PM buses on snow routes

  • Eastside Catholic School

    1 Hour Late. 10 AM start; Buses delayed one hour.

  • Emerald Heights Academy

    2 Hours Late

  • FERNDALE

    2 Hours Late. No AM/PM Preschool. 2-hour delay for Jump Start Kindergarten.

  • Forest Ridge

    Closed

  • GRAPEVIEW

    Closed, No preschool

  • Gateway Christian Schools

    Crosspoint campus 1 hour late. Eagles campus 1 hour late. NKPS on time. Learning Center on time.

  • Grays Harbor College

    2 Hours Late

  • HOOD CANAL

    Closed

  • HOQUIAM

    2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Bus 412 on snow route. Bus leaves Prairie Mart at 9:20.

  • Harbor Montessori

    School will open at 9:00. No Before School Care.

  • Highline College

    Late Start. Will re-open at 9:30am. Classes prior to 10am are canceled.

  • LAKE QUINAULT

    2 Hours Late. No morning preschool transportation.

  • LAKE WASHINGTON

    Schools are on-time. Elementary buses will be on Snow Routes.

  • Lewis County Adventist

    2 Hours Late.

  • MARY M. KNIGHT

    Closed

  • MERIDIAN

    2 Hours Late, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation. Buses on regular routes.

  • MONROE

    AM buses on snow routes

  • MONTESANO

    3 Hours Late, No preschool. School will start at 11:20

  • MORTON

    2 Hours Late. AM/PM Buses on snow routes

  • MOSSYROCK

    2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

  • MOUNT BAKER

    Bus Changes Only all buses on snow routes.

  • McCLEARY

    2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

  • NAPAVINE

    2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes

  • NORTH KITSAP

    2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Buses on normal routes, no zero period, no breakfast, no out of district transportation.

  • NORTH MASON

    2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM Buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation

  • ONALASKA

    2 Hours Late. Buses on snow routes.

  • Olympic College

    OC Bremerton, Poulsbo, and Shelton on late start. Campuses open at 10am. All classes and events before 10am are canceled.

  • Open Window School

    Closed

  • Our Lady Star of the Sea

    2 Hours Late.

  • PE ELL

    3 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes

  • PENINSULA

    2 Hours Late. No ECEAP and No Preschool. Buses on regular routes.

  • PIONEER

    Closed, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation

  • QUILCENE

    2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes. No West Sound Tech Transportation

  • RIVERVIEW

    All Tolt Middle School, CHOICE, and elementary students will be on Limited Transportation (Snow Routes) for AM transportation only.

  • Rainier Christian SD

    MVPC and MVE Tentatively opening on time.

  • SATSOP

    3 Hours Late

  • SHELTON

    Closed, No out-of-district transportation. no zero period buses

  • SHORELINE

    Bus Changes Only Elementary and Middle schools on bus changes

  • SNOQUALMIE VALLEY

    Bus Changes Only Schools on time with Limited Transportation to all areas.

  • SOUTH KITSAP

    2 Hours Late. No out-of-district transportation; no AM preschool, no Head Start; no breakfast program, no elementary band, no mid-day transportation. After school activities will be determined by noon. Check the district website for start times. Offices will open at normal times.

  • SOUTHSIDE

    Closed

  • SULTAN

    AM snow routes for Sultan Elementary School only. School starts on time.

  • Seattle Country Day

    2 Hours Late. No morning bus service, campus opens to students at 10:00 am.

  • Silverwood School

    2 Hours Late. No Before Child Care.

  • St. Mary School

    2 Hours Late. No PreK, no Morning ESS. Doors open at 9:45am.

  • St. Paul School

    10:00 am Start.

  • St. Pius X

    1 Hour Late. 9:45 AM START TIME - NO MORNING ESS

  • TAHOLAH

    2 Hours Late

  • TOLEDO

    2 Hours Late, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation

  • TUKWILA

    2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM buses on snow routes. NO ECSE/ECEAP/Headstart,No PSSC, No Out of District, No Taxi Service. Special needs will have bus service.

  • The Bush School

    School will start at the regular time.

  • University Child Development

    2 Hours Late. No Quiet Start. Studio also on 2 hour delay.

  • WINLOCK

    2 Hours Late, No preschool. No Raubuck or Deerhaven meet at Conrad and Pleasant Valley

  • WISHKAH VALLEY

    Closed

  • West Sound Academy

    2 Hours Late. 10 am start for WSA

  • Willows Preparatory School

    10:00 am Start. No Bus Service. No Before School Care. No Morning Activities.

  • Yellow Wood Academy

    Open Normal Hours

© 2019 KING-TV. All Rights Reserved.