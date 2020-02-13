YAKIMA, Wash. — Gubernatorial candidate Tim Eyman will be making an announcement regarding his run for governor.

Eyman announced just before his press conference at 5 p.m. that he will be running as a Republican.

He initially announced that was running as an Independent.

Eyman will be discussing homelessness, transportation and

His announcement comes in wake of a King County judge rejecting most of a coalition's challenge to Eyman's $30 car-tab measure.

On Wednesday, Judge Marshall Ferguson said King County and a coalition of Washington cities failed to carry the burden of demonstrating that the measure was unconstitutional on most of their claims, according to court documents.