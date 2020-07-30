Here's who's running for secretary of state in Washington

Four people are vying for the job of secretary of state in Washington during the August primary.

Wyman, a Republican, has served as secretary of state since 2013. She was previously the Thurston County auditor.

In her official elections statement, Wyman says her most "critical responsibility is to inspire public confidence in Washington's elections," pointing to a statewide voter registration system for same-day registration, having established the first security operations center to respond to "foreign interference and cybersecurity threats," and efforts to "develop robust state and county continuity of operations plans to respond in a pandemic."

Of Wyman's opponents, Tarleton, a Democrat, appears to have the most elected experience. She's serving as state representative of the 36th Legislative District. Previously, she served as a Seattle Port commissioner from 2008-2013 and as port commission president before being elected to the State House.