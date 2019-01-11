Local News

KING5.com would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Drinks with Daniels: Seattle City Council candidates Egan Orion and Kshama Sawant
We shared a drink with small business advocate Egan Orion, who is vying for the District 3 seat. Incumbent Kshama Sawant declined an interview.
Verify: Are Sawant’s campaign donations from outside Seattle?
Egan Orion is out with a new ad about who is donating to his and his opponent Kshama Sawant’s campaign. We Verified the claims.
Drinks with Daniels: Seattle City Council candidates Debora Juarez and Ann Davison Sattler
We shared a drink with Councilmember Debora Juarez and attorney Ann Davison Sattler, who are vying for the District 5 seat.
ELECTIONS
Drinks with Daniels: Seattle City Council candidates Dan Strauss and Heidi Wills
We shared a drink with Dan Strauss and Heidi Wills, who are vying for the District 6 seat.
ELECTIONS
More fog and low clouds to start the day, but it should clear out to sun this afternoon. Looks like our dry spell could last through the weekend!
FORECAST
Man dies climbing Aasgard Pass in Cascade Mountains
Where to drop off your stamp-free ballot before election day
Police investigating deadly shootings in Seattle’s South Park, Kenwood neighborhoods
Drinks with Daniels: Seattle City Council candidates Mark Solomon and Tammy Morales
We shared a drink with community organizer Tammy Morales and crime prevention specialist Mark Solomon, who are vying for the District 2 seat.
ELECTIONS
Drinks with Daniels: Seattle City Council candidates Alex Pedersen and Shaun Scott
We shared a drink with Alex Pedersen and Shaun Scott, who are both vying for the Seattle City Council District 4 seat.
ELECTIONS
Play
Bellingham mayoral candidates divide on housing policy
The race could come down to unseen factors like relationships with the public and opinions on endorsements.
BELLINGHAM
