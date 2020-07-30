Here's who's running for U.S. Representative of District 10 in Washington

More than a dozen candidates are vying for the position of U.S. Representative District 10 being left vacant by Congressman Denny Heck.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Nineteen candidates are eyeing the position of U.S. representative of District 10 being left vacant by Congressman Denny Heck.

Heck, who initially said he would retire at the end of the 116th Congress in January 2021, announced in April he is running for lieutenant governor of Washington state. Heck would have been up for re-election this year.

Heck has spent four terms in Congress where he served on the House Intelligence Committee, which led the impeachment investigation. He also served on the Joint Economic Committee and the Financial Services Committee.

Included in the list of candidates is former mayor of Tacoma Marilyn Strickland, who served between 2010-17.

Whomever is elected to District 10 will represent parts of Pierce, Thurston, and Mason counties.