4 vie for open Pierce County sheriff position in primary election

The retirement of Pierce County Sheriff Paul Pastor leaves an open race.

Four people are vying to replace Piece County Sheriff Paul Pastor, who retires this year after 19 years in the role.

Pastor had planned to retire in April but withdrew his retirement to finish out his term so he could help the county tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

The four candidates are:

Darin G. Harris is an Army veteran who is a Department of Defense Police Officer Sergeant.

Doug Richardson is the former mayor of Lakewood and currently sits on the Pierce County Council, serving as its chair.

Ed Troyer has spent 35 years in the Pierce County Sheriff's Office and has been the department's spokesperson for 19 years.

Cyndie Fajardo has been with the Pierce County Sheriff's Office for 32 years and is a lieutenant.

The position is nonpartisan. The two candidates who get the most votes will advance to the general election.