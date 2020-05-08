GOP gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp hosts rally on election night

Loren Culp’s gubernatorial campaign is hosting a celebration on primary election night where hundreds of people are expected to attend.

PLAIN, Wash. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Loren Culp invited supporters to an election night rally Tuesday despite statewide mandates against large group gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

Culp's team called the rally the “biggest party of the year so far.”

The event is being held near Plain, Wash., which is about 15 miles north of Leavenworth. It is expected to include live music, food and an appearance from Culp as the election returns come in.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend, going against Gov. Jay Inslee's mandate against large gatherings of people to slow the spread of COVID-19. In Chelan County, which is in modified Phase 1 of Washington’s Safe Start plan, gatherings of more than five people are banned.

Event details say the rally is meant for those who support Culp's run for governor to “exercise [their] freedom.”

Culp has a military and law enforcement background and is the current police chief for the city of Republic in eastern Washington.

His bid for governor started after he gained attention for refusing to enforce voter-approved Initiative 1639 that tightened restrictions on gun laws. He says people started telling him he should run for governor and challenge Inslee, so he did.