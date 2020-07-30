Who's running for Washington lieutenant governor?

The seat is open after incumbent Cyrus Habib decided to join the clergy.

Nearly a dozen candidates lined up to take Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib's seat, after the Democrat announced earlier this year that he would vacate it.

Habib, an up-and-coming politician who had served in the state Legislature and served one term as lieutenant governor, said he was shifting gears and planned to join the clergy.

The higher-profile candidates for the seat include:

Ann Davison Sattler, a Republican, is a Seattle attorney who unsuccessfully ran for City Council. She also was in the front office of the Seattle SuperSonics.

Marko Liias, a Democrat, is the State Senate Majority Floor Leader. He represents the 21st District, which includes Lynnwood.

Richard (Dick) Muri, a Republican, is a former Pierce County Council member and a state legislator who represented the 28th District, which includes Steilacoom.

Denny Heck, a Democrat, is a Congressman who represents the Washington 10th District, which includes Vancouver. He also was the chief of staff of Gov. Booth Gardner.

Marty McClendon, a Republican, faced off with Habib in 2016. He is a radio talk-show host and former Pierce County Republican Party chair.

Though candidates indicate their preferred political party, the two candidates who get the most votes will proceed to the general election, regardless of affiliation.