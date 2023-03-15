5 things to know Monday

Community activist killed; The best time to buy a home; 3 DUI collisions this weekend; Former Olympian living in men's shelter; More distracted driving patrols.

At a vigil on Sunday afternoon in Capitol Hill, family and friends of Elijah L. Lewis came together to remember the young community activist.

Lewis was known for his work with Africatown Community Land Trust along with several social justice groups and movements.

Countless interviews give you insight into the person that Elijah L. Lewis was. Much of his efforts focused on addressing gun violence because he had been touched by it.

"I've lost over 40 people and a lot of that has been to gun violence," Lewis said in one video shared online. "A lot of things in my community happened and I said, you know what, I need to be part of the change."

Concerns following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank have trickled into the real estate market. But has it impacted the real estate market in Washington state?

Marketplace reported the collapses are causing prospective homebuyers to further navigate financial planning while figuring out how widespread the systemic risks are.

The Federal Reserve raised the target federal funds rate by .25% points last week. According to Adriano Tori, CEO and founder of RexMont Real Estate, rates could start climbing again in as little as a month which could make now the ideal time to consider purchasing a home.





Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers had a busy weekend responding to DUI incidents throughout Pierce and Thurston counties.

Three people were arrested for DUIs after causing collisions on Saturday and Sunday. One person was killed after a wrong-way driver struck another car on I-705 in Tacoma.

On Saturday morning, Tacoma police stopped a DUI driver on Interstate 5 who required medical attention. A Tacoma fire truck was blocking the HOV lane and left shoulder of I-5 while responding to the scene when a driver struck the right front side of the firetruck. That driver was arrested for DUI. Luckily no one was injured.

“Sugar” Ray Seales still carries a piece of history in his pocket: a gold medal from the 1972 Olympics in Munich, Germany. He’s the only U.S. boxer who can make that claim.

Seales enjoyed a boxing career that took him around the world for nearly two decades but ultimately decided to retire in 1984 due to an eye injury.

But soon after, he came back to Tacoma to teach children with autism at Lincoln High School for 17 years.

Yet despite all of his contributions to the city's history, the former Olympian lives in the men's shelter at Shiloh Baptist Church because he can't find an affordable place to live.

Thirty percent of deadly crashes in Washington state are caused by distracted driving, according to the latest data.

WSP will increase distracted driving patrols during April to raise awareness for the nationwide campaign.

The Washington State Patrol said getting a ticket for these offenses or causing a crash due to distracted driving is easily avoidable.