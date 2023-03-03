5 things to know Friday

Ferry crash investigation; Trump indicted; Tacoma problem house; Bremerton man indicted; Orca may return home.

The captain of the Cathlamet ferry lost "situational awareness" before the vessel collided with an offshore dolphin at the Fauntleroy ferry terminal in July of 2022, according to an internal report conducted by Washington State Ferries.

After the vessel hit the dolphin - a structure that guides docking ferries - the captain asked the quartermaster, "What happened? What happened?" according to interviews conducted after the incident. The reason the captain may have lost awareness is unknown, as he refused to answer questions during the investigation. Read more

Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, prosecutors and defense lawyers said Thursday, making him the first former U.S. president to face a criminal charge and jolting his bid to retake the White House next year.

The charges remained under seal late Thursday, but the investigation centered on payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital sexual encounter. Prosecutors said they were working to coordinate Trump's surrender, which could happen early next week. They did not say whether they intended to seek prison time in the event of a conviction, a development that wouldn't prevent Trump from seeking or winning the presidency. Read more

A home considered to be a hotspot for crime in Tacoma shut down after a five-month-long, multi-agency investigation.

The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force, Tacoma Police Department’s Community Policing Unit, and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s Civil Unit boarded up the property on the 300 block of S. 90th St Ct in Tacoma last week.

The home has been a hotspot for drive-by shootings and stolen vehicles. People who live nearby are starting to feel some relief.

“They got it done, I’m so happy,” said Raymond Fletcher, who lived next door. Read more

A Bremerton man was arrested on an indictment that includes 10 federal felony charges related to a "swatting" campaign that covered multiple states and Canada.

According to the federal indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Tacoma, Ashton Connor Garcia, 20, made more than 20 "swatting" calls to law enforcement between June and September 2022.

A swatting call is defined as a hoax 911 call that typically involves extreme violence and is aimed at diverting emergency public resources to an unsuspecting person’s home. Read more





An orca captured from Puget Sound more than 50 years ago may be closer to coming home.

For years, members of Washington’s Lummi nation have been fighting for the orca’s release from a Miami aquarium where she’s been held since the early 70s.

Thursday, the owners of the Miami Seaquarium announced a "formal and binding agreement" with Friends of Lolita to begin the process of returning the Orca to Puget Sound. The release indicates that the joint effort is "working toward and hope the relocation will be possible in the next 18 to 24 months." Read more