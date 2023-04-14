Family confirms body found in Renton is Leticia Martinez, woman missing since Mariners game

Martinez's body was initially discovered Tuesday by homicide detectives.

RENTON, Wash — A body found in Renton on Tuesday has been confirmed as Leticia Martinez, the woman who was last seen at a Mariners game on March 31, her brother confirmed to KNIG 5.

Homicide detectives investigating Martinez's disappearance found a body at an undisclosed location in Renton.

Seattle police have not yet disclosed the identity or gender of the body that was found but said it was an adult. It is still unknown how long the body was at the location or how detectives discovered it.

The King County Medical Examiner's Office is still expected to confirm the identity of the deceased and the cause and manner of death.

The man who attended a Mariners game with Martinez before she went missing, Brett Michael Gitchel, 46, was charged on Monday for allegedly trying to kill Martinez's son and burning her vehicle.

The King County Prosecutor's Office said they plan to amend Gitchel's charges next week to add a count of second-degree murder for the murder of Martinez.

Gitchel's next court date is scheduled for April 24.

Gitchel faces charges of attempted murder in the first-degree and first-degree kidnapping for allegedly attempting to strangle Martinez's son. He also faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree, first-degree theft and second-degree arson.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office asked the court on Monday to set Gitchel's bail at $5 million.

Gitchel was taken into custody on April 4 at a Costco after he was identified by an employee for wearing the same clothes and matching the description as a suspect in a theft incident the day before.

Probable cause documents show he had numerous cuts and bruises. Police took his clothes for evidence and while doing so, saw what appeared to be blood on the inside of his right shoe.