Brett Gitchel expected to be charged with Leticia Martinez's murder on Monday

Gitchel is also expected to enter a plea for other charges he faces, including the attempted murder and kidnapping of Martinez's son.

SEATTLE — Brett Gitchel is expected to be charged Monday with second-degree murder related to the killing of Leticia Martinez.

Family members confirmed Martinez's body was found in Renton by Seattle police over a week ago. Gitchel is also charged with the kidnapping and attempted murder of Martinez's son, and for setting Martinez's Honda CRV on fire.

In court on Monday Gitchel is expected to enter a plea. The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office previously asked the court to set Gitchel's bail at $5 million.

Martinez was last seen alive with Gitchel on March 31 at a Seattle Mariners game. Family members say she met Gitchel at the Costco food court and they exchanged information. She invited him to the game because he was wearing a Mariners sweatshirt and she had free tickets.

The day after Martinez disappeared, friends and family reported getting text messages from her phone that were "odd and uncharacteristic." A police report said the author of the messages could not be verified.

Martinez's brother said multiple calls went unanswered and were eventually routed straight to voicemail. Martinez's brother filed a missing persons report with the King County Sheriff's Office on April 2.

Police say that same night, Gitchel went to Martinez's house and kidnapped her son and later attempted to strangle him after driving around south King County for a couple of hours.

Martinez's son told investigators he was woken up in the middle of the night by someone knocking on his bedroom door. He said an unknown man told him his mother had been in an accident and that he was going to take him to go see her at the hospital.

The son told investigators the man, identified as Gitchel by police, drove him around for hours before stopping somewhere in Renton. The son said Gitchel attempted to strangle him with "an unknown type of material."

Martinez's son was able to get outside of the vehicle and call 911 while Gitchel fled the area, according to investigators.

Police found Martinez's Honda CR-V on fire hours later that night.