Suspect who allegedly attacked missing Seattle woman's son charged

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office asked the court on Monday, April 10 to set Brett Michael Gitchel's bail at $5 million.

Editor's note: The above video was published on April 7.

Brett Michael Gitchel faces charges of attempted murder in the first degree and first-degree kidnapping for allegedly attempting to strangle Martinez' son. He also faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree, first-degree theft and second-degree arson.

Martinez was last seen at T-Mobile Park for the Seattle Mariners vs. Cleveland Guardians game on March 31, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Police released a picture of Martinez at the game with a man, later identified as Gitchel, 46, who she had invited to go with her.

According to charging documents, Martinez' son, who lives with his mother, was woken up to the sound of someone knocking on his bedroom door on April 2 at about 2 a.m. Martinez' son said he did not know the man.

The man said Martinez was in an accident and that he was going to take her son to see her at the hospital. The man drove Martinez' son around "for what seemed like hours."

When they finally stopped, her son said the man got into the rear passenger seat and tried to cover his face and neck with an unknown type of material. Martinez' son said he thought the man was trying to kill him.

Martinez's son was able to get outside of the vehicle and call 911 while Gitchel fled the area, according to investigators.

Renton police responded to the area and made contact with the son. According to the report, he was visibly upset and covered in blood.

Two hours later, the Seattle Fire Department responded to a vehicle that was reportedly on fire in North Beacon Hill. Investigators later identified the vehicle as Martinez's Honda CR-V.

Police said surveillance camera footage captured Gitchel buying a lighter and a gallon of gas in a portable canister a little more than 30 minutes before officers responded to Martinez’ burning car.

Police said Gitchel's cell phone data showed he was in the area during both incidents and that he went to a remote mountain area the day after Martinez's disappearance and before the reported kidnapping of her son.