Puget Sound Forecast: Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds becoming mostly cloudy later today. Chance of snow near the Canadain border around midnight. Afternoon highs will only warm to the mid and upper 30s. Light east winds

Coast Forecast: Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds becoming mostly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Light winds.

Mountain Forecast: Sunny early then increasing clouds. Afternoon pass temperatures in the low to mid-20s. Light winds.

Eastern Washington Forecast. Mostly sunny after areas of morning clouds and fog with highs mostly in the 20's. Light winds.

DISCUSSION:

KING 5 Weather

High pressure is moving on to the east today, and we will see sun early, but then the clouds will roll in later in the day as another weather system moves in from the north.

On Friday we should see snow spread into the Bellingham Area shortly after midnight. It should spread southward as light snowfall during the morning commute. Any significant accumulations through mid to late afternoon should be primarily north of Everett. However, the main push of snow will start to move into the area Everett southward Friday evening heaviest after about 9-10PM and continuing through Saturday morning. It looks like snow totals may be in the 4"-8" range - comparable to Monday - with locally more - as usual.

Strong, gusty Fraser River winds will kick in again Friday afternoon in Whatcom and San Juan counties, spreading to Everett southward overnight Friday into Saturday and Saturday morning for another round of cold temperatures and frigid wind chills.

High pressure will start to build in later on Saturday for decreasing snow but the gusty northerly winds will continue. Overnight lows Saturday night will be in the teens and low 20s most spots. We should see a break on Sunday with only a few snow showers around. Highs over the weekend will only be in the low to mid 30's.

Computer models are struggling with the first half of next week. We will be near the boundary between warm and cold storm tracks, where only a little "wiggle" will make a big difference in the outcome. So with little confidence, it looks like this: another system will move in from the west on Monday heading more into Oregon but it will rotate moisture up over our cold air for a chance of rain or snow Monday. As the low with this system moves into Oregon it will pull more cold air from the north turning the precipitation to mainly snow showers on Tuesday. We may see a pause between systems on Wednesday for a partly sunny day. But overall looking like gradual warming towards the end of the week. But definitely stay tuned for updates on next week's forecast/

Spring is 41 days away! ANd pitchers and catchers report to Peoria for M's Spring training next Monday!! Spring is out there!

Rich Marriott/ KING 5 Senior Meteorologist.