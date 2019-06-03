TUESDAY:

Puget Sound Forecast: Rain turning to scattered showers and chance of isolated thunderstorms. Morning southerly winds 5-20 mph and 5-10 mph by the evening. Highs in the low to mid-60s.



Coast Forecast: Rain to scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. South winds 5 to 20 mph. Highs in the low to mid-60s

Mountain Forecast: Rain and snow showers with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Rainfall totals from 0.50 to 1.00 inches. Snow level near 7,000 feet. Nos snow accumulations expected. Pass temps near 50. Pass wind east, southeast 5-15 mph.

Eastern Washington: Scattered showers and chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs in the upper-60s to low 70s.



DISCUSSION:

The storm door is open, and we'll have a rainy Tuesday morning. We'll also have winds from the south and southwest from 5-20 mph Tuesday before noon. We may also get a few wind gusts up to 35 mph. The garden will get a good soaking with rainfall totals from 0.25 to 1.00 inches of rain by the end of the day. Some spots that get thunderstorms will add a lot more to the rain gauge.

This system has some cold air with it and afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

By Wednesday we'll have a few morning showers as the storm exits east. We'll have a break from the rain Thursday but plan on showers Friday.

At this point it looks like Saturday will be partly cloudy with upper 60s to low 70s for highs, and Sunday will be rainy again.

Have a great Tuesday!

Craig Herrera / KING 5 Meteorologist