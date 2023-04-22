13-year-old injured in Edmonds drive-by shooting

Police said the male suspect was wearing a black hoody sweatshirt, black sweatpants and a mask at the time of the shooting.

EDMONDS, Wash. — A teenager is hospitalized after he was injured in a drive-by shooting in Edmonds Saturday night, according to police.

The Edmonds Police Department said the drive-by shooting happened in the 20900 block of 76th. A 13-year-old boy was outside walking on the sidewalk with another juvenile and was struck by the gunfire, police said. The teen is in stable condition at Harborview Medical Center.

Police said an apartment building was struck with gunfire, but there were no other victims.

>> Download KING 5's Roku and Amazon Fire apps to watch live newscasts and video on demand



Investigators are looking for a white older model of a Chevy Colorado, with white lettering on the front windshield in connection to the shooting. Police said the male suspect was wearing a black hoody sweatshirt, black sweatpants and a mask at the time of the shooting.

Police said to call 911 if the suspect's vehicle is seen.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.