5 things you need to know this Wednesday

Seattle man arrested for trying to join ISIS; WSP officer struck; Washington reopening plan; Tulsa Race Massacre; New Oak Harbor businesses.

The Justice Department says a 20-year-old Seattle man was arrested for trying to join the Islamic State terror group, also known as ISIS.

A criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle says Elvin Hunter Bgorn Williams was arrested Friday as he checked in for a flight to Cairo. Read more

A Washington State Patrol officer was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after being struck by a stolen pickup truck Tuesday morning.

Officer Alfred Alderson, 55, was conducting a traffic stop on US 101 near Discovery Bay when the patrol vehicle he was in was struck by a Ford F350 that was previously reported stolen.

The Clallam County Sheriff's Office was searching for the driver of the stolen truck after he reportedly sprayed gasoline on vehicles at a nearby market and lit a van on fire. Read more

Businesses across Washington state are set to fully reopen June 30 after Gov. Jay Inslee set that date as part of his reopening plan.

The reopening date could come sooner if Washington is able to get 70% or more of its residents vaccinated against COVID-19.

The most recent data from the Washington State Department of Health shows that only 62.6% of the state’s residents have initiated the vaccine process. Read more

Tulsa is marking the 100th remembrance of a two-day attack on an all-Black neighborhood by a white mob. The 1921 massacre left as many as 300 people dead.

To this day, survivors are demanding reparations for the Tulsa Race Massacre, one of the worst race massacres in American history.

One hundred years later and more than 1,500 miles away in Seattle, Rev. Dr. Carey G. Anderson feels a deep connection to the traumatic event. Read more

For Carolyn Merritt, the coronavirus pandemic provided an opportunity she didn't see coming.

"The stars aligned just right, and a moment happened," said the Oak Harbor hairstylist.

Last year, Merritt had just moved to Washington from Nevada and didn't qualify for unemployment when the pandemic hit. So, she decided to take a leap of faith and open a salon of her own for the very first time.

The salon is one of at least 10 brand new businesses to open in downtown Oak Harbor over the past two months. As we move into a post-pandemic economy, rents are down, and interest rates remain low. Perhaps most important, however, appears to be people's attitudes. Read more

