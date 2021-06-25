Heat wave timeline: Excessive Heat Warning now in effect for Washington state

Here’s what to expect as western Washington experiences a potentially historic heat wave with highs in some areas forecast in the triple digits.

SEATTLE — Western Washington is expected to experience an unprecedented and "potentially dangerous" heat wave this weekend and into early next week, with some areas forecast to hit record highs.

Forecast lows for the weekend around Seattle are expected to remain near 70 degrees, providing little relief from the heat at night.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued an Excessive Heat Warning until 9 p.m. Monday for Washington state due to “dangerously hot conditions with highs warming to the 90s and peaking above 100 degrees Sunday and Monday.”

Here is a day by day breakdown of what to expect:

Friday

Temperatures will begin to rise Friday, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 for much of western Washington, according to KING 5 Meteorologist Rich Marriott. Areas along the coast will be in the mid-70s to lower 80s.

There will be a "moderate” heat risk Friday for those sensitive to heat, especially for those without ways to effectively cool themselves or adequate hydration.

Friday is a good day to start preparing for the heat if you have not already, as temperatures are expected to skyrocket after today.

Saturday

Temperatures are expected to jump Saturday. Highs for areas around Seattle and Olympia are forecast to be in the 90s to near 100 degrees or hotter.

Since record-keeping began, Seattle has only seen one 100-degree day in June; that was June 9, 1955.

There will be a “high” heat risk for sensitive populations and those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration for most of western Washington.

Sunday

Temperatures will increase again on Sunday, with highs in several parts of western Washington forecast to reach triple digits.

As of Friday, computer models show the areas from Seattle to Tacoma reaching a high of 101. Areas in the south Sound like Olympia, Puyallup, Shelton and Chehalis could reach 108-109 degrees.

There will be a “high” heat risk Sunday in parts of western Washington for sensitive populations and those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration. Some areas between Seattle and Tacoma will be at a “very high” heat risk for the entire population due to the heat duration and little relief overnight.

Monday

Monday is on track to be the hottest day of the heat wave across the interior, with temperatures expected between the mid-90s and into the 110-degree range for some areas. Seattle could break the all-time high record of 103 degrees on Sunday.

Areas away from the coast in the north Sound down to Tacoma will be at a “very high” heat risk for the entire population, with a “high” heat risk for areas in the south Sound.

High pressure will shift a little farther east to center over southeastern British Columbia by later Monday. This should cool the air mass over western Washington slightly, and marine air will edge in right along the coast, but highs may still be around 90 on Tuesday.