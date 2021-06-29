Washington state to reopen Wednesday, ending more than a year of COVID-19 restrictions

The first stay-at-home orders for Washington began on March 23, 2020.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — It was mid-May when Gov. Jay Inslee said Washington would fully reopen on June 30 following more than a year of closures and limitations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A week ago, while visiting Vancouver, Inslee reaffirmed his statement saying the state would reopen “no matter what,” even if the state had not reached the 70% vaccination threshold.

Now June 30 has nearly arrived, and the state, whose first stay-at-home orders were announced on March 23, 2020, is preparing for nearly every business and venue to welcome patrons back at full capacity.

On Wednesday, Washington will move past the "Roadmap to Recovery" plan, and all businesses will be able to return to normal capacity and operations. Masking requirements for the state will continue to abide by guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

King County, Washington's most populous county, reverted to CDC masking guidance Tuesday, lifting Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin's mask directive after 70% of residents age 16 and older became fully vaccinated.

The only limitation that will still apply following the June 30 reopening applies to large indoor events, which are defined as any event with more than 10,000 simultaneous participants in an enclosed space. The state will still restrict these events to 75% capacity unless all attendees are vaccinated. The restrictions will be reevaluated on July 31, according to Inslee’s office.

The June 30 reopening comes despite the state not reaching its goal of getting 70% of residents 16 years and older at least initiating their vaccination series.

Since his May announcement, Inslee has created initiatives including the statewide vaccine lottery and a similar lottery system for the state’s military members.

As of Tuesday morning, the Washington Department of Health reported just over 68% of residents 16 years old and up had initiated their vaccinations. The state, which had the country's first confirmed COVID-19 case, has seen over 414,000 confirmed cases of the virus and 5,911 deaths.

Still, some venues and businesses have already announced special offers and events to mark the reopening, which comes just days before the Fourth of July. The Seattle Mariners, for example, announced its first full-capacity game at T-Mobile Park since September 2019 on July 2 with a fireworks show and a special tribute to frontline workers.

Meanwhile, the second-to-last vaccine lottery drawing will happen Tuesday as the state and local partners continue to work on getting all eligible Washingtonians fully vaccinated against COVID-19.