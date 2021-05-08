5 things you need to know this Thursday

Green Lake homeless camp; Makah Tribe rolls back; Postmates settles lawsuit; Post-mortgage forbearance payments rise; Watermelon snow on Mount St. Helens.

A homeless camp growing next to Seattle's Green Lake is causing concern and fear for people living near the park, and neighbors blame a road closure for part of the problem.

West Green Lake Way North has been closed for about a year, first because of construction and then as a Stay Healthy Street created in response to the pandemic.

The road provides access to parking lots inside the park and connects neighborhoods in the area. Some residents accused the city of purposely keeping the road closed to hide the camp from the public. Read more

The Makah Indian Tribe is rolling back to Phase 2, and it could be the first community in the state to do so.

The rollback comes in response to a recent surge of cases on the reservation. The total number of cases currently stands at 21, but eight of those were diagnosed since July 23. All are believed to have been brought to the community by members traveling off the reservation, including trips to Las Vegas and Hawaii.

"We are highly concerned," said Makah Tribal Chairman TJ Greene. Read more

The food delivery company Postmates paid nearly $1 million to settle a lawsuit with the City of Seattle over allegations the business violated Seattle's Gig Worker Paid Sick and Safe Time Ordinance (PSST).

Seattle's PSST Ordinance was passed in 2012 and requires employers to give employees paid time off to care for themselves or a family member, if a family member's school or childcare service has closed, or when a place of business has been closed by public health officials or closed for any health or safety reason.

Numerous workers complained to Seattle's Office of Labor Standards (OLS) that Postmates failed to provide workers with paid sick and safe time, failed to notify workers of the company's PSST policy and failed to notify workers of their PSST balance, according to a release from OLS. Read more

Some who paused paying on their home loans during the pandemic are finding their payments rose dramatically after resuming monthly payments.

A Skagit County man discovered his usual payment of $759 had risen to $2,237 through a letter in the mail.

Only after hiring a foreclosure lawyer was he able to get payments down to his usual amount.

“Banks are always going to try to make the most money possible in the fastest amount of time, even if it means not complying with the guidelines that the government has said the banks have to do,” Washington foreclosure lawyer Nadia Kourehdar said. Read more

If you’ve been hiking recently and spotted some red or pink snow, there’s a chance you saw “watermelon snow.”

U.S. Forest Service officials said Monday that the phenomenon, which is also called “red snow” or “blood snow,” has appeared at Mount St. Helens. Although it isn’t a new phenomenon, it triggered a lot of questions recently for park rangers from curious visitors.

Watermelon snow is caused by cold-loving green algae, according to the forest service. The algae, Chlamydomonas nivalis, thrives in freezing temperatures and cold water and is typically found at high elevations. Read more

