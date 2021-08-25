Eatonville High School requiring some student athletes to wear monitors

The monitors are being used for high contact and moderate indoor contact sports, allowing schools to quickly determine who may need to quarantine.

EATONVILLE, Wash. — Eatonville High School wants to monitor the movement of coaches and student athletes involved in higher contact sports.

The proximity monitors, according to the district, give the school immediate information regarding contact made while participating in high contact and moderate indoor contact sports during practice. This allows the school to "more tightly determine" who may need to quarantine in case of a positive COVID-19 test.

"This system prevents taking students out of school and athletics unnecessarily," a letter from the district dated Aug. 24 reads. "It allows us to keep more students engaged and involved in class as well as athletic activities."

According to an FAQ on the district's website, the monitors are not tracking students. Instead, the monitors contain radio-based sensors that track the distance between individuals wearing the device as well as length of time spent near one another.

The monitors, according to the district, are worn only while participating in a sport.

Parents were informed of the decision, according to the district. The process included an "invitation to a parent meeting, communication from the coach and a parent consent form."

The monitors, purchased through grant funding, is the same technology used in professional athletics. The NFL, for example, is using it for contact tracing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

David Hill, who has a student-athlete at the high school, said the monitors are the best thing they have at the moment to allow students to continue to compete. The monitors help the school prove students are not within 6 feet of one another for more than 15 minutes. Without the monitors, it would be difficult to prove that, he said.