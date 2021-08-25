Washington hospitals see 1,100 new COVID-19 patients in one month, health system approaches breaking point

As of Wednesday, the state has 1,463 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, an increase of more than 200 since last week.

SEATTLE — The Washington Department of Health (DOH) held a virtual press briefing Wednesday morning to discuss the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Secretary of Health Dr. Umair Shah was joined by Deputy Secretary Dr. Michele Roberts, Acting Chief Science Officer Dr. Scott Lindquist and Harborview Medical Center Emergency Department Director Dr. Steve Mitchell.

The briefing comes as the state’s rate of new cases appears to be flattening, according to the latest data from the DOH, with the peak hitting around mid-August at around 2,900 daily cases.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations are continuing to soar, with the seven-day rolling average of daily hospitalizations approaching 140 as of Aug. 14.

The hospitalizations, which as of Aug. 19 reached a pandemic high of 1,240, have risen amid a summer surge mostly caused by the more transmissible delta variant.

The rise in cases and hospitalizations has also led to multiple vaccine mandates from Gov. Jay Inslee that include most state employees and all health care workers, school employees and childcare workers.