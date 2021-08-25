4 vulnerable adults, 2 caretakers missing from Pierce County following safety concerns

The six individuals went missing after one caretaker expressed safety concerns for herself and those housed at the adult family home in Spanaway.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) is asking for the public’s help locating four vulnerable adults and their two caretakers.

The four vulnerable adults have physical or mental health conditions that require around-the-clock care and supervision, with two believed to be non-verbal and possibly unable to communicate whether or not they need help.

According to PCSD, the four vulnerable adults were last seen Monday just before 3 p.m. at the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) office in Tacoma. The missing adults were seen in a vehicle with the two caretakers from their adult family home. The vehicle was described as a silver minivan, possibly a Chrysler, according to PCSD.

During the group’s visit to DSHS on Monday, one of the caretakers expressed concerns about her safety and the safety of the vulnerable clients at the adult family home. She was there looking for a place to take those in her care, the PCSD said.

Deputies have unsuccessfully located the caregivers, identified as 46-year-old Nicole Emanuel and 33-year-old Jessica Newkirk, who run the adult family home in Spanaway.

Emanuel is described as a female, 5’1” tall and 215 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Newkirk is described as a female, 4’9” tall and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The four vulnerable adults are:

Paula Daneri, 44 years old, female, 5’3”, 96 lbs., gray hair and brown eyes

Vaiula Vaiula Jr., 59 years old, male, 5’8”, 180 lbs., brown hair and brown eyes

Anthony Houck, 63 years old, male, 6’, 220 lbs., brown hair and blue eyes

Tooraj Aflatooni, 59 years old, male, 5’8”, 219 lbs., gray hair and brown eyes

The PCSD said Tuesday the families of those in the group have not seen or talked to those involved in at least five days.

As of Tuesday night, deputies cannot reach Newkirk or Emanuel and believe they may have taken the four individuals in their care to an unknown location in a blue or silver minivan. Detectives have not ruled out the possibility that the group is at a care facility, medical facility, hotel, group home or out of the area.

PCSD detectives said they are concerned for the safety of the group and are asking the public to be on the lookout.

The PCSD said they are “early into this investigation and do not have any additional details on the circumstances of why they may have left the area or where they may be located.”

Anyone who sees any of the missing persons or has information on their whereabouts is advised to call 911.