Masks required for all Washington residents in indoor public settings regardless of vaccination status

The new rules take effect on Monday, Aug. 23.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday he is expanding the statewide mask mandate for indoor public spaces to include everyone, whether they are vaccinated against COVID-19 or not.

The universal mask mandate regardless of vaccination status takes effect Monday, Aug. 23. In the same press conference, Inslee also expanded the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate to all K-12 employees, in addition to employees at state colleges, and most childcare and early learning providers

The new rules come after Snohomish, Thurston and Pierce counties issued masking directives and King County released a universal masking recommendation for residents.

Some spaces where the state’s masking mandate will not apply include office spaces not easily accessed by the public, places where individuals work alone with no public interaction and small private gatherings where all attendees are vaccinated.

While it isn’t a part of the mandate, the Department of Health (DOH) is also recommending everyone wear masks in crowded outdoor settings like concerts and fairs.

The mandates follow weeks of escalating COVID-19 case rates and increasing hospitalizations caused primarily by the delta variant of the coronavirus.

Inslee’s office said that Washington state recently broke its record for COVID-19 hospitalizations, which was previously set in December.

According to the DOH, case rates are approaching levels not seen since January.

Additionally, every county in the state has a transmission rate of substantial or high, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

To combat the continued spread of the virus, health officials say that vaccinations are the most effective in preventing and fighting serious infections.

Inslee also announced Wednesday that he was expanding the state vaccine mandate to include all workers at K-12 schools and employees at the state’s higher education institutions. The mandate previously applied to most state employees and health care workers.

Earlier Wednesday, the CDC announced that it is recommending a booster shot for those who are fully vaccinated with an mRNA vaccine as new data shows antibody count begins to decrease with time even after a second dose.

This means that eight months after their second dose, those who are fully vaccinated with either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are recommended to receive a third dose.