Wed 6/17, Elliot Bay Marina in Seattle, Full Episode, KING 5 Evening

FEATURING: Adi Collective, Sequim Prairie Grange Ice Cream Social, Unrealestate, Online Trapeze Classes, Classic Seattle PSAs, and Howard & Marge Boutique Masks

Kim Holcomb hosts from Elliot Bay Marina in Edmonds.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

New clothing brand offers opportunity and hope for refugee and immigrant women - Adi Collective is the brain child of two workers with World Relief Seattle, an organization that helps refugees in Western Washington.

Ice cream social distancing in Sequim - Grange adds a new twist to sweet tradition because of COVID-19.

Life is nice inside Seattle's newest penthouse for sale - The building is over a decade old but the condo is brand new.

Bending over backward for better health - Contortionist teaches the tricks of the trade without leaving home.

Do you remember these classic Seattle PSAs? - The Seattle Municipal Archives has a wealth of classic videos from Seattle history - here are three of them!

This rockin' mask supports Washington music venues - Howard & Marge Boutique in Burien is selling these ticket stub masks to raise money for the Washington Nightlife Music Association.