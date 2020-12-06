Ice cream social distancing in Sequim

Grange adds new twist to sweet tradition because of COVID-19

SEQUIM, Wash. — Every June, Sequim Prairie Grange has a sweet, old fashioned tradition: Grange Master Dave McDaniels explains:

"An ice cream social is just for the local community to get together and just come in, sit down, and just talk.”

But how do you do an ice cream social - with social distancing? You improvise.

The Sequim Prairie Grange has raised money for local causes since 1942. Bob Clark is 90 years old, a 3rd generation Granger, and owner of the longest continuously operating farm in Washington: “My favorite thing about being a Grange member is all the good we do in the community,” he said. Sequim Prairie Grange has raised money for lights for the high school football field, the Humane Society, local museums, Grange scholarships, uncompensated medical care, and many other community causes. Ice cream socials and other activities raise this money, and keep the grange going.

Besides, they need a new roof.

"This is one of our fundraisers, this is what helps keep our lights on. Usually we rent the building out 12, 15 times a month and with this going on we're not being able to rent the building out yet,” explained McDaniels. ‘This’ is the COVID-19 shutdown, of course.

But that's not stopping this service organization. Recently this Grange gathered their members -

and chocolate syrup, whipped cream, bananas and cherries.

And got to work.

This year's ice cream social a drive-up affair: Dave and other members take orders outside from a line of cars. Then inside, treats get whipped up by folks who have been doing this for years. Then sundaes and banana splits speed out the door to be delivered before they melt, to cars assembled on the back lawn. It looks kind of like a drive-in. But instead of a movie, The Buck Ellard Band plays.

Yep. Buck's a Grange member.

"This is a unique experience with this coronavirus,” said a man eating ice cream behind the wheel of his truck.

"This is so wonderful!” another happy in-car ice cream eater said.

When Buck’s band wraps up a country hit, a smattering of car-honks serves as applause.

Ice cream social distancing works: The Sequim Prairie Grange raises twenty-five hundred dollars in just two hours, selling six-dollar banana splits.

“I'm glad to see our community is coming out to help us,” said McDaniels.