Bending over backward for better health

Flexibility can change your life! Contortionist Peter Amelia teaches the tricks of the trade with online classes for students at every level. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Peter Amelia is a trapeze artist and contortionist with Seattle’s Versatile Arts and Arcadia circus schools.

"Increasing flexibility has just changed my life so dramatically," Peter said.

The pandemic has kept Peter at home. But it hasn’t kept this human pretzel from teaching the art of body movement.

"This takes a lot of work. It takes a lot of time. And your goal does not have to be a contortionist. Your goal does not have to be to sit on your head. That’s my goal!"

Peter teaches online classes for students at every level. The classes start out nice and slow, with jumping jacks and gentle stretches.

"I’m very very careful. Obviously I don’t want anyone to get hurt."

As students limber up in their living rooms, bedrooms and dens, the moves grow more and more challenging.

Students are stuck at home, surrounded by kids and pets.

"I’ve met all of their animals."

Peter has had to learn how to guide students remotely.

"Luckily I’m a talker. I like to talk."

Yes, at first it's a bit of a stretch. But stick with the program and you'll be well on your way to a more flexible life. Results for which this contortionist would happily bend over backward.