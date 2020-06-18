Life is nice inside Seattle's newest penthouse for sale

SEATTLE — High above the streets of Seattle, you'll find a home for sale that's truly on another level. "We're located at the high rise Escala which is located right in downtown Seattle corner of 4th and Virginia. We're in residence 3102 on the 31st floor ," said Scott Wasner Christie’s International Real Estate . "It's one of the newest and largest penthouses available in the Seattle market." Though the building has been around for over a decade, this top-shelf space is brand new. "The unit itself is just over 4500 square feet. We have two suites, bedroom suites as well as an additional guest bedroom. Two of the suites have their own bathrooms. Incredible walk-in closets."

Just off the kitchen is the large living space.



"It has a formal dining room as well as a breakfast nook with incredible views. The fireplace is incredible. Cold steel wrapped and white oak finishes. Very modern, very contemporary."



Other contemporary components include 40 large slabs of porcelain laid throughout the home and an elevator that doubles as your front door.



"The master suite is unbelievable. You have a private terrace. You have a fireplace. You have a sitting area living arrangement. The master closet itself is just around 500 square feet. One of the best closets I've seen in Seattle."



And the master bath with its super-sized shower is not too shabby either.



"It's quite large. It's almost like a car wash."



If you tire of the inside, there's plenty of room outside too.



"Outdoor space in this unit is spectacular. We have just over 1000 square feet on two terraces throughout the home. Sweeping city views, the water. You have just such an urban feel."



So if an urban oasis is in your future, and your price range, this penthouse checks all the boxes.