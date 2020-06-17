This rockin' mask supports Washington music venues

BURIEN, Wash. — This is a mask for music-lovers!
Howard & Marge Boutique in Burien is selling these rockin' face masks, printed with ticket stubs from iconic Seattle bands and music venues. Chris Cornell, Soundgarden, the Showbox - they're all there!
Robin Dunkle, owner of Howard & Marge Boutique, created these masks after seeing the affect COVID-19 has had on Washington music venues.
"We have a lot of musician and musical friends, and we just kind of saw through a window here that people are really struggling," says Dunkle.
When you buy one, fifteen percent of the sale will go to the Washington Nightlife Music Association, which helps support vulnerable music venues during COVID-19.
Robin is married to musician Dusty Dunkle, who has quite the collection of ticket stubs from attending many Washington shows over the years. When she saw the stubs, Robin knew what to do - create a mask that not only shows one's love of Seattle music, but gives back to it as well.
