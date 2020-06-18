The Tacoma bar that is teaching customers how to make their favorite cocktails at home

The Mule Tavern is using social media to share its secrets when it comes to mixed drinks. #k5evening

TACOMA, Wash. — The Mule Tavern a popular spot and could possibly be the most un-divey dive bar in Tacoma, famous for classic and unique cocktails, just looking through their menu gives you more than a dozens of tasty options to choose from. Some of the regulars favorites include the Paper Tiger, Thrice All American, and the Old Fashion.

Pool, pinball, a jukebox machine, dart boards, and friendly company keeps guests coming back. The unusual decor, including clown collectibles and a smiling stuffed bear head, keeps things interesting.

The visitors couldn't agree more.

But as many restaurants and bars needed to close it’s doors temporally across the state since Washington's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order went into effect, The Mule Tavern’s owner Sam Halhuli need to come up with new and creative way to keep the party going.

The Mule general store was the way to go, with products for sale like syrups, liquor sours, fresh ginger beer and more. And to make it even more easy for customers to mix and create their favorite cocktails, The Mule Tavern decided to use Facebook to post tutorials videos.

“I was really shock of the response that it got, and how many more hits and more views the videos got” said Sam.

The Mule Tavern quickly notice that videos was the easiest way to explain how to use their products and show the step by step process of making the drinks.

“The videos are definitely something that will always be part of the social media we do, I don’t see any reason to stop” said Sam.

The Mule Tavern is turning normal people into home-bartenders.