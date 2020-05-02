SEATTLE — Up to 4 inches of rainfall is expected in the western Washington lowlands and foothills through Friday.

A Flood Watch for is in effect for much of western Washington through Friday afternoon.

Rivers and streams are expected to rise, with some expected to reach flood stage as early as Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The current forecast puts the heaviest rain over the central Cascades. The highest potential for river flooding is for those flowing out of the Cascades in Snohomish, King, and Pierce counties, according to the Weather Service.

Heavy rain will put additional pressure on already saturated soil, increasing instability and the threat of landslide. The National Weather Service is warning of increased threat of landslide through Friday.