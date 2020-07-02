THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Rising water on the Nisqually River Thursday shut down roads in Thurston County and forced evacuations in some areas.

Thurston County Emergency Management urged residents living east of Durgin Road, Kuhlman Road, and Nisqually Cut-Off Road to evacuate as the river crested. Click here for details.

The flooding was caused by an increase in water flow from the LaGrande Dam.

Authorities shut down parts of 6th Street SE outside of Lacey as floodwaters overwhelmed roads and began filling homes.

In the Nisqually Delta area, residents raced to evacuate from the Riverside Manor Apartments on Pacific Highway as the floodwaters rose.

“You never think it’s going to come this close to home, but I guess when you move right here to the river, what did I expect?” said Amber Hillyard, who moved to the area one week ago.

Hillyard gathered photographs and clothing from her apartment and packed them into her car. “It’s my life in there,” she said, “But it can all be replaced.”

Outside her home, the river waters inched higher throughout the morning.

“There’s nothing more terrifying than Mother Nature,” she said, gazing at the rushing waters.

Her neighbors stacked sandbags high onto a berm, the only thing separating the apartment complex from the river.

The river is expected to crest Thursday evening. The evacuation advisory could last until Saturday, February 8, according to officials.

