The Evergreen State Fairgrounds in Monroe is offering to take in livestock impacted by relentless flooding.

The fairgrounds has 420 stalls available and can take in horses, cows, sheep, and other small farm animals. The space is free, but owners need to supply food and clean the stalls.

Call 425-508-1840 for details.

The Evergreen State Fairgrounds has done this same thing in the past when flooding has become too severe for livestock to be outside.

Days of heavy rain have caused flooding and landslides across Puget Sound, and forced people, pets, and livestock to evacuate.

Most western Washington rivers are under a flood watch or warning. Up to 4 more inches of rain could fall in the region through Friday afternoon.

If you encounter a flooded street, do not attempt to drive through it. Remember to turn around, don't drown.

