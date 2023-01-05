Who's running to be governor of Washington? A look at the candidates

Democrats and Republicans have begun announcing their candidacies after Gov. Jay Inslee announced that he does not intend to seek reelection for a fourth term.

Example video title will go here for this video

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state will have a new political position up for grabs in 2024, as Gov. Jay Inslee announced at the beginning of May that he does not intend to seek reelection for a fourth term.

Inslee was last reelected in 2020, becoming the second governor in Washington state to be elected to a third consecutive term. After thinking "long and hard" about not running for reelection, the governor said he decided over the last week of April.

Inslee said he hasn't made any decisions about who he might endorse to follow him as governor.

First, a look at the Democratic contenders:

Hilary Franz

Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz launched her campaign on May 10.

In a video announcing her candidacy, Franz highlighted her accomplishments with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and her top priorities if elected, which include climate change, housing and wages.

Franz has served as the Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands since 2016 and is the second woman to be elected to that office. During her time with DNR, she has introduced policies surrounding wildfire prevention, water and land protection and climate resiliency.

Bob Ferguson

Although he's not yet an official candidate, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced he has launched an exploratory committee as the first step to a possible run, shortly after Inslee said does not intend to seek reelection.

Ferguson, a Democrat, announced his exploratory launch with a video posted to YouTube and a website.

The exploratory campaign allows Ferguson to begin collecting campaign donations without formally entering the race for Governor.

Ferguson was first elected as Washington’s Attorney General in 2012. He previously served on the King County Council.

As far as Republicans, state party chair Caleb Heimlich said his party has a chance to reclaim the governor’s office.

No Republican has been Governor in Washington since John Spellman left office in 1985.

Here's a look a the Republican candidates:

Raul Garcia

Raul Garcia, a doctor out of Yakima, made his announcement at Seattle's Kerry Park on May 12.

Garcia, who has cast himself as a moderate, also ran in 2020. However, Inslee was reelected for his third term.

Garcia said during his announcement speech that "It is not healthy to accept people dying in the streets of mental health and drug addiction," and that it is his goal to "restore the safety and the prosperity of Washington state families."

Garcia also said as a physician, he would never want abortion to be illegal in the state.

Misipati Semi Bird

Misipati Semi Bird, a Richmond School Board member, announced his candidacy in November.

Bird said in his announcement video that he is running for "safe communities, quality in education and economic opportunity for all."