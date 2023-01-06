State Sen. Mark Mullet announces candidacy for Washington Governor

Mullet, D-Issaquah, represents the 5th Legislative District.

Example video title will go here for this video

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Yet another Democratic candidate has entered the race to become the next governor in Washington state.

State Sen. Mark Mullet announced his candidacy for governor on Thursday morning.

Mullet, D-Issaquah, has represented the 5th Legislative District since 2012. Originally from Tukwila, Mullet served on Issaquah's City Council from 2009-2013.

“There is no candidate for governor at this point focused on the biggest challenges facing our state including affordable housing, reducing homelessness, creating jobs and making neighborhoods safe,” Mullet said in a statement announcing his campaign. “Too many families can’t afford, even on good salaries, the rising cost of living. Too many families are worried about the direction of public safety in our state, which is why we need different leadership in Olympia.”

Mullet joins several other high-profile state Democrats seeking the office, including Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz. Gov. Jay Inslee announced he wouldn't be seeking a fourth term at the beginning of May.

In his campaign announcement, Mullet said he is focused on education issues, affordable housing, ensuring streets and neighborhoods are safer and combating climate change.