Dave Reichert files for 2024 governor's race

The Republican filed paperwork Friday afternoon, adding to the growing list of candidates.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Former U.S. Representative and King County Sheriff Dave Reichert registered as a candidate for governor in 2024 on Friday.

The Republican filed paperwork Friday afternoon, adding to the growing list of candidates.

KING 5 reached out to Reichert for comment. Jeff Harvey, who said he's Reichert's campaign manager, said, "Dave will be talking with members of the media after he officially announces.

According to the state's Public Disclosure Commission website, Reichert has registered as a candidate.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced at the beginning of May that he does not intend to seek reelection for a fourth term.

Inslee was last reelected in 2020, becoming the second governor in Washington state to be elected to a third consecutive term. After thinking "long and hard" about not running for reelection, the governor said he decided over the last week of April.

Inslee said he hasn't made any decisions about who he might endorse to follow him as governor.

Reichert would be the biggest Republican name to enter the race so far.

Reichert is best known for solving the Green River killings. He headed up the investigation leading to the arrest and conviction of Gary Ridgway.

Reichert then ran for Congress, winning multiple elections - something Republicans have struggled with in western Washington districts.

The race has already drawn a few high-profile names, including Public Land Commissioner Hilary Franz, state Sen. Mark Mullet and former gubernatorial candidate Raul Garcia. State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said he's exploring a possible run.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.