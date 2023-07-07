Dave Reichert wants to be state’s ‘servant’ as governor

In his first interview since filing for the office June 30, Reichert said after leaving Congress in 2019, he has been frustrated with what he's seen.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Former King County Sheriff and Congressmember Dave Reichert said he is ready to return to public service as Washington’s governor.

“I want to be there as a servant. I want to be a listener,” Reichert said. “We all say, ‘Government needs to be transparent and open.’ Nobody ever keeps their word with that.”

In his first interview since filing for the office on June 30, Reichert said after leaving Congress in 2019, he has been frustrated with what he sees as partisanship and government becoming too powerful.

“Government should not be directing and giving edicts to its citizens,” said Reichert, a Republican who served seven terms as a Washington state Congress member.

Gov. Jay Inslee, D-Washington, said in May he would not seek a fourth term in 2024.

Reichert is critical of policies signed into law by Inslee, who has been in office since 2012.

Reichert, who worked in the King County Sheriff’s Office for 33 years, said officers should be able to chase after suspects accused of property crimes such as car theft. In 2021, state law limited pursuits to violent crimes or driving under the influence cases.

“We've got to stop handcuffing our cops to do their job,” Reichert said.

He said he is pro-life, but support’s a woman’s right to abortion in cases of incest, rape, or if the mother’s life is at risk.

But Reichert said he has no plans to change existing state abortion laws. He said those decisions should be made by voters, not politicians.

“I am not running for governor to seek power,” Reichert said. “What I'm trying to do is to empower other people. And well, the other people, are the people of Washington state.”

Reichert said it’s time for the state to try new ideas to help house those experiencing homelessness.

He said he would explore turning the former state prison on McNeil Island and decommissioned Navy ships in Bremerton into shelters.