Here’s what you need to know about who’s running for Seattle City Council

Here's what you need to know about the more than 40 candidates running for the seven Seattle City Council districts this year.

The primary election will take place in August and the general election will be held in November.

This will also be the first city council election since the recent redistricting .

Councilmembers Kshama Sawant (District 3), Alex Pedersen (District 4), Debora Juarez (District 5), and Lisa Herbold (District 1) are all not seeking reelection.

The council members trying to keep their seats this year are Tammy Morales (District 2), Dan Strauss (District 6) and Andrew Lewis (District 7).

This year’s election is only for the seven district seats and does not include the two citywide seats held by Councilmember Sara Nelson and Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda.

District 1 : West Seattle, White Center, South Park, Georgetown, Industrial District, SODO, Pioneer Square

Stephen Brown, president and founder of Eltana Bagels, said he is running to "create a more vibrant, livable, and inclusive city for all." Brown was also the lead entrepreneur of the Seattle Monorail Project from 2003 to 2007.

Brown's priorities include violent crime and policing, homeless and housing, and downtown revitalization and small business support.

Maren Costa, former design leader for Adobe, Amazon and Microsoft, is a climate activist and advisor for startups Power Bloom Solar, Carbon Zero, and Impact Karma. Costa said she was illegally fired from Amazon in April 2020 for "standing up for climate justice and for warehouse workers’ safety."

Costa's priorities include public safety, housing and green economic policies.

Jean Iannelli Craciun is the founder and board president of the Diversity Center of Seattle. According to her campaign website, the organization's mission is to advance diversity, equity and inclusion in workplaces and communities.

Craciun's priorities include revitalizing Pioneer Square, homelessness and housing, furthering women's rights, improved transportation and environmental issues.

Rob Saka is an attorney, justice reform advocate and Air Force Veteran. Saka has served on the King County Charter Review Commission and Mayor Bruce Harrell's Seattle Police Chief Search Committee.

Saka's priorities include public safety and homelessness and housing.

Phillip Tavel is an attorney and administrative law judge with 15 years of experience with Seattle and King County's criminal justice system. Tavel lost against current Council Member Lisa Herbold in 2019.

Tavel's priorities include public safety, homelessness and fiscal responsibility.