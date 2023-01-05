Gov. Jay Inslee announces he won't seek reelection in Washington state

Gov. Inslee has been in office since 2013.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state will have a new political position up for grabs in 2024, as Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday morning that he does not intend to seek reelection for a fourth term.

"There’s a season for everything and this is the season to pass the torch," Inslee told reporters at an aviation event in Everett.

Inslee was last reelected in 2020, becoming the second governor in Washington state to be elected to a third consecutive term.

The governor said he made his decision in the past week after thinking "long and hard" about not running for reelection.

“Our last decade of Washington’s storied history is one of growth and innovation," Gov. Inslee said in an announcement. "I am proud to have played a role in our state’s leadership on so many fronts. We’ve passed the nation’s best climate policies, the most successful family leave benefits, the best college scholarship programs, a more fair legal justice system, and the most protective actions against gun violence. We’ve shown that diversity is a strength worth fighting for. This has been ten years of dynamic success.

“As governor, I have seen my role as inspiring our state ever forward and ever higher. I’m gratified to be able to say that this approach has worked to improve Washingtonians lives in many ways and many places.

“Now is the time to intensely focus on all we can accomplish in the next year and a half, and I intend to do just that. I look forward to continued partnership with legislators and community leaders to address Washington’s homelessness crisis, speed our efforts to expand behavioral health services, continue our fight against climate change, and continue making Washington a beacon of progress for all.”

Inslee succeeded Christine Gregoire, who served as Washington state's governor from 2005-2013.

Inslee said he hasn't made any decisions about who he might endorse to follow him as governor.

Political pundits have speculated several possible contenders in the governor’s race. One of them, Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz, said she is considering whether to run for governor and will make her decision in the coming days.

“I am humbled and honored that so many people across the state have asked me to run for Governor,” Franz said in a statement. “If I run, it’s because I believe that I can make a positive impact and help create a stronger, more prosperous future – for everyone.”

State Attorney General Bob Ferguson released the following statement:

“Thank you Governor Inslee, and Trudi, for your long and distinguished service," Ferguson said. "I am grateful for our partnership on many issues that impact the people of Washington. It has been a privilege to work with you to stand up to the Trump Administration, protect women’s reproductive freedom, defend immigrants, get assault weapons off our streets, protect our air and water, eliminate the death penalty, and advocate for our veterans. I look forward to continuing that partnership taking on the toughest fights on behalf of every Washingtonian for the next 18 months!”

As for what's next for Inslee, that's still up in the air. However, Inslee hinted his next steps could involve clean energy and fighting climate change. Whatever's next, Inslee said he will be involved in productive work.