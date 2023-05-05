Suciasaurus rex becomes official Washington state dinosaur after Gov. Inslee signs bill

The dinosaur represents the first dinosaur fossil ever found in Washington state by paleontologists back in 2012.

Example video title will go here for this video

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington officially has its first state dinosaur.

Gov. Jay Inslee signed House Bill 1020 on Thursday, which designates the Suciasaurus rex as the official dinosaur of the state of Washington.

The dinosaur represents the first dinosaur fossil ever found in Washington state by paleontologists back in 2012. The fossil belonged to a therapod, a two-legged meat eater like the Velociraptor and the Tyrannosaurus rex, according to the Burke Museum.

Found on the shores of Sucia Island State Park, the fossil was identified as a thigh bone slightly smaller than a T. rex's. Because the fossil is incomplete, paleontologists weren't able to identify the exact family or species the bone belongs to.

The bill to designate the Suciasaurus rex as the official state dino was brought forward by Rep. Melanie Morgan (D-Parkland) at the suggestion of a group of Pierce County fourth graders in 2019.

The class at Elmhurst Elementary in the Fraklin Pierce School District researched the dinosaur and how a bill becomes law and then brought the idea to Morgan's office, who made it a priority to get the bill passed ever since.