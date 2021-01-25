Human remains believed to be youngest victim of the Green River killer identified

The King County Sheriff's Major Crimes Unit and the DNA Doe Project identified the human remains found in SeaTac in 1984 as 14-year-old Wendy Stephens, of Colorado.

SEATTLE — The human remains of a young girl, believed to be the youngest victim of convicted serial killer Gary Ridgway, have been identified more than 30 years after they were found with the help of genetic genealogy.

Ridgway, also known as Washington's Green River killer, pleaded guilty in 2003 to murdering 48 women. At the time of his plea, four of Ridgway's victims remained unidentified.

The King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) and the DNA Doe Project (DDP) announced Monday they identified one of those four victims as 14-year-old Wendy Stephens.

Stephens ran away from her home in Denver, Colorado, in 1983. Her remains were discovered a year later in SeaTac, near what is now the Sea-Tac International Airport, according to statements from KCSO and the DDP.

Stephens is believed to be Ridgway's youngest victim, the sheriff's office said.

The KCSO Major Crimes Unit worked with DDP and other forensic scientists to extract the DNA from Stephens' bone samples and upload them to GEDmatch in September 2020.

Scientists later found out that in early 2019, one of Stephens' parents had taken a DNA test and uploaded the results to GEDmatch, hoping to learn the fate of their daughter, DDP said.

However, without the parent's knowledge, GEDmatch changed the setting on that DNA kit in May 2019 as part of their new policy regarding law enforcement access to matches, DDP said.

Because the parent's kit remained "opted-out," when DDP uploaded Stephens', then Jane Doe's, DNA sample in September of last year, that important connecting lead to her parent's was not available.

DDP said in a statement they ended up paying to upload the data to FamilyTreeDNA to get additional matches. They were able to narrow down the results to Wendy Stephens, born in 1968.

KCSO was notified on Sept. 27, 2020.

"Every person...needs their name," said KCSO in a statement Monday. "Wendy again has hers thanks to the collaborative efforts of this investigative team. It is our hope today’s development brings those who love Wendy one step closer to healing."