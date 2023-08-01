Teresa Mosqueda, Sofia Aragon lead in primary race for King County Council District 8 position

Neither District 4 or District 8 has an incumbent candidate.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Teresa Mosqueda is leading in the primary election for the King County Council District 8 seat with 55% of the vote. Burien Mayor Sofia Aragon trails with 40% and GoodSpaceGuy is in third with 5%.

Joe McDermott chose not to seek reelection for the District 8 seat. McDermott was elected to the council in 2010. The top two candidates will proceed to the general election in November.

Mosqueda currently represents District 8 on the Seattle City Council. If she advances to the general election in November and is elected, the city council will appoint her replacement.

King County's District 8 encompasses a wide array of land, including downtown and West Seattle, Burien, part of Tukwila and Vashon Island.

These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, additional results will be released in the days after the election as more ballots are counted.

Race for District 4

Jorge Baron is leading in the primary for the District 4 seat with 48% of the vote. Sarah Reyneveld is trailing with 31% and Becka Johnson Poppe is currently in third with 20%.

Jeanne Kohl-Welles announced early this year she would retire after more than 30 years in elected office. Kohl-Welles, who has represented District 4 since 2016, said in her announcement that “it’s time to pass the torch for others to get involved.”

These returns are from ballots that were turned in early and tabulated. However, additional results will be released in the days after the election as more ballots are counted.

King County election coverage

More election coverage