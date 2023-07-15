What King County residents need to know about the upcoming primary election

All counties were required by the state to send out primary ballots by Friday, July 14.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The primary election in Washington is on Tuesday, August 1 and residents should be receiving their ballots in the mail by this weekend in King County.

King County Elections Director Julie Wise said her office sent out ballots on Wednesday, July 12, and people should get them on Monday, July 17 at the latest. Residents who have not received a ballot, are asked to call the King County Elections Office. All counties were required by the state to send out primary ballots by Friday, July 14.

Depending on where you live, your ballot will have city elections, county elections, school board elections, ballot measures and more to be voted on.

“Here in King County, we have a total of 46 offices and 174 candidates up for election,” said Julie Wise, King County elections director.

“We have a King County-wide measure and then we've got another six local ballot measures,” added Wise.

Since this is a primary election, voters will only see races on their ballot that have three or more candidates. The two candidates who get the most votes will move forward to the November general election.

“The primary is such a critical opportunity to make your voice heard so that you see your candidate on that general election ballot,” said Wise.

Despite that, she said turnout is generally low for these types of elections.

“We see pretty low turnout in our local, odd-year elections, especially the primaries,” said Wise. “So, we're anticipating only 35% turnout.

She hopes that more people than expected will take part.

“I would argue that these local races impact our day-to-day lives the most,” said Wise. “It's critical that voters take the opportunity to have their voice heard by the August 1 primary election deadline.”

All ballots need to either be postmarked by the end of Election Day or submitted in person by 8 p.m. on Election Day. You can submit your ballot to one of the more than 70 ballot drop boxes set up around King County.

If you do not know if you are registered to vote, you can check online. You are still able to register online or by mail until July 24. After that date, you can register at one of the King County voting centers up until the end of Election Day since Washington has same-day voter registration.