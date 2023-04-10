2023 primary elections guide: Here's how to vote in Washington state

Example video title will go here for this video

Voter information and a guide to key races appearing on the primary election ballot in Washington state.

To register to vote, you must be:

To register in person, visit your county election office .

To register by mail, either print a voter registration form or request a registration form. Address the completed form to your county elections office address before mailing.

To register online you'll need your Washington state driver's license or ID. Visit Votewa.gov and submit your information.

Before you can vote in Washington state, you must register. Registration can be done in several ways: Online, by mail or in person.

Aug. 1: Ballots must be dropped off at an official drop box by 8 p.m. Mailed ballots must be postmarked by Election Day.

July 24: Online and mail registrations must be received at least eight days before Election Day. You can register to vote in person any time before 8 p.m. on Election Day.

July 14: Start of 18-day voting period. Ballots are mailed out.

Voting by mail :

Washington has been a vote-by-mail state since 2011.

Registered voters do not need to request a ballot. Ballots are automatically mailed to the address the voter has registered.

Confirm your registration at VoteWA.gov.

Completed ballots are placed in a security envelope or sleeve.

The security envelope or sleeve is then put into a return envelope and signed. Ballots must be signed. Signatures are checked against voter registration records.