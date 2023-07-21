Elma police hoping voters will fund the police

A $250,000 replacement levy wil be on Aug. 1 ballot.

ELMA, Wash. — Elma's police chief wants voters to back a $250,000 levy in the Aug. 1 election.

“We want to continue to provide Elma with the best,” said Elma Police Chief Susan Shultz.

The levy would not raise new taxes. It would replace an existing levy that expires at the end of the year.

Under the proposal, Shultz said Elma homeowners would pay about 52 cents for every $1,000 of their home’s assessed value. An owner of a $300,000 home would pay about $156 a year, or $13 a month.

The levy would not allow for the department to expand. It would only allow for services to continue at the current level, said Shultz.

Shultz said the Elma Police Department has eight officers, but one has been out on medical leave for the past year.

Costs have increased, the department has added body and dashboard cameras for the officers, and the city council is not able to increase the department’s funding, said Shultz.

Shultz said the city has had to rely on overtime or having officers work overnights on solo shifts, without immediate backup on potentially dangerous calls.

“That wears on my officers,” said Shultz. “It put folks at risk of making mistakes, and I don’t want that.”

Elma Mayor Jim Sorensen endorsed the levy. He said without the funding, the future of the department could be in doubt.