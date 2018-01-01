Find real-time 2018 Washington election results, including state and local races, on this page. Some of the top races voters are deciding on include: Democrat Sen. Maria Cantwell and Republican Susan Hutchison’s fight for the U.S. Senate seat and Democrat Kim Schrier and Republican Dino Rossi’s heated battle for the 8th Congressional District. Voters are also deciding on initiative I-1639, the most sweeping piece of gun safety legislation on the ballot in recent history. And ballots are being cast for carbon fee initiative I-1631, police use of deadly force initiative I-940, and grocery tax initiative I-1634.