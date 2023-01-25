King County Councilmember Kohl-Welles to retire, won't seek reelection

Kohl-Welles, who has represented District 4 since 2016, said in her announcement that “it’s time to pass the torch for others to get involved.”

SEATTLE — King County Council Vice Chair Jeanne Kohl-Welles announced Wednesday she will not seek reelection and retire after more than 30 years in elected office.

“I’ve loved serving on the Council," Kohl-Welles said. "I’ve absolutely loved it. My entire time in public office has been immensely gratifying; however, there’s a time for everything and I feel really good about this being the time to move on to something new.”

Kohl-Welles said she is looking forward to spending more time with family, traveling and possibly writing a new book. She said she will continue her work with a PAC she cofounded, Win With Women, which helps candidate campaigns for the Washington State Legislature.

Kohl-Welles moved to Seattle in 1985 and became involved with the 36th District Democrats and Queen Anne Community Council. In 1992, the King County Council appointed Kohl-Welles to the state House where she served for two years and then the state Senate for two decades.

Kohl-Welles’ record includes shepherding policy wins such as harassment and discrimination, gender and domestic violence, human trafficking, educational equity, tenants’ rights, homelessness, arts, culture and science funding, and the environment and transit.

"I want to congratulate Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles for more than 30 years of service representing her community in the state House, Senate, and the King County Council," said Dow Constantine, King County Executive. Since our time together in the Senate, I’ve enjoyed working alongside Jeanne. She has been a tireless advocate for working families, vulnerable people, arts and culture, workplace safety, and the people of King County."