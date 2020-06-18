PODCAST | Silvi Knows: Harold Reynolds

With MLB Network set to debut its new documentary, "Junior", Harold Reynolds joins us on the Silvi Knows podcast to talk about the special.

Harold Reynolds spent 12 years in Major League Baseball, including 10 with the Seattle Mariners. With MLB Network set to debut its new documentary, "Junior", Reynolds joins us on the Silvi Knows podcast to talk about the special, which features various superstars, including LeBron James (11:00). Reynolds gives us a preview and shares a lot of stories about Ken Griffey Junior. as well as Ken Griffey Senior.

Reynolds talks about some of Junior's best highlights, including his favorite catch of Junior's at Fenway Park (2:30). He also shares memories of the game when Junior and Senior hit back to back home runs (3:30).