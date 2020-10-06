PODCAST | Silvi Knows: Former UW center Nick Harris

The Cleveland Browns selected Harris in the fifth round of this year's NFL Draft. We open the podcast talking about his draft experience.

Former Husky center Nick Harris joins us on this episode of the Silvi Knows podcast. The Cleveland Browns selected Harris in the fifth round of this year's NFL Draft. We open the podcast talking about his draft experience and what we can look forward to seeing from Harris as he starts his pro football career. He talks about a switch he flips when he takes the field (4:45) and a certain highlight that went viral during his college playing days (6:20).

Harris lets us in on what he's been doing with the Browns as far as workouts and meetings (10:30) and why he's a good fit with Cleveland's new offense (11:20). He also explains why he has a "meathead" mentality when it comes to run blocking (13:20).

Harris gets into his days at the University of Washington, the only Division one school to offer him a scholarship. He talks about the effect former UW head coach Chris Petersen had on his life (19:20). He also explains the story behind the customized t-shirt he revealed after his final Apple Cup (16:20) and why a certain clash with the Cougars was his "favorite life memory" so far.